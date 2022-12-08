Long-distance walking trail in NP Hoge Kempen gets European quality label

In order to get a label, walking trails have to meet a whole list of criteria. These apply to the ramble as a whole, to day routes and also to shorter distances. "Each 4 km should have enough to offer ramblers. At least 80 percent of the trail should be unpaved and only 5 percent can pass through urbanised areas", explains Johan Vandebosch, the NP Coordinator.

Noise levels should remain low, landscapes need to change and they should include nice panoramas. "If you can meet these criteria, you can be proud. We have put a lot of effort in this", says Vandebosch.

The label is valid for three years. The trail has been divided into four parts: