Security stepped up once again around the home of the Federal Justice Minister

The home of the Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne in the West Flemish city of Kortrijk is once again under increased surveillance from the local and federal police services. This was also the case at the end of September when the police got wind of plans to kidnap the Justice Minister. Four suspects are in currently on remand awaiting trial in connection with the alleged kidnap plot.

Although it is rumoured that threat level 4 (risk of attack serious and imminent) might be declared, the Federal Public Prosecutors’ office will neither confirm nor deny this. The security services have discussed the matter on Wednesday evening at the Interior Ministry’s Crisis Center in Brussels.

Following the meeting, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office’s spokesman Eric Van der Sypt told journalists that "Tonight we have received new information in connection with the possible threat to Minister Van Quickenborne’s person. We are evaluating that information and we will investigate it thoroughly".

"Naturally we are not taking any risks, neither with the minister nor with his family. Additional security measures have been agreed. I think it is obvious that we cannot say give any details. I can only confirm that there are increased security measures", Mr Van der Sypt said.

Speaking earlier in the evening in an interview with the VRT News journalist Riadh Bahri Mr Van Quickenborne said. "Clear arrangements have been made about with regard to this, but I am not going to make any further comment about this.”