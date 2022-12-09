Fatal accident involving a truck in Bonheiden
One person has died after having been hit by a lorry in Bonheiden (Antwerp Province). The accident happened at around 2.20pm on Friday afternoon on the Kerkplein in Bonheiden. The victim died at the scene.
The victim was either a cyclist or a pedestrian. The Fire Service has erected a tent at the scene of the accident. There is as yet no information on the identity of the victim. The truck driver was taken is in shock.
It is not yet known exactly how the accident happened. The police will ask the Public Prosecutor's Office to advise whether a traffic accident expert should visit to the scene.