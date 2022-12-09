Infectious diseases rife at Schaarbeek squat housing around 800 asylum seekers

The residents, around 800 asylum seekers and undocumented migrants, are soon to be evicted from the building and the fear is that many of them could end up on the streets.

Last week the Mayor of Schaarbeek Cécile Jodogne (Francophone federalist) ordered checks to be carried out on the medical condition of the between 700 and 800 asylum seekers and migrants that are currently staying in the building. Doctors discovered several cases of tuberculosis and cases of diphtheria. Scabies was found to be widespread among the residents.

The doctors found that 9 out of 10 of the Afghans staying at the squat that they checked had scabies. However, a spokesman for the Mayor of Schaarbeek told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that not everyone was examined and that the checks were intended to obtain a general picture of the health situation at the squat. Nevertheless, the doctors described the health situation at the squat as “concerning”.