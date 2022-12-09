More than 1,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalised

During the week from 2 to 8 December an average of 80 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 15% up on the 7-day average for hospital admissions during the previous week. The above figure only relates to patients admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 and not to these initially admitted for treatment on other ailments that subsequently tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 1,203 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospital. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for the virus is 26% up on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 53 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, a rise of 10% on the number this time last week.