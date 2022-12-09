More than 1,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalised
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a continuation in the upward trend set in recent weeks.
During the week from 2 to 8 December an average of 80 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 15% up on the 7-day average for hospital admissions during the previous week. The above figure only relates to patients admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 and not to these initially admitted for treatment on other ailments that subsequently tested positive for the virus.
There are currently 1,203 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospital. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for the virus is 26% up on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 53 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, a rise of 10% on the number this time last week.
Infections and deaths
During the week from 29 November to 5 December an average of 1,174 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded each day. This is up 21% on the previous week. During the same period an average of 7,500 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out each day, 10% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 16.7% tested positive for coronavirus.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.11. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 111 others.
During the past week an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 10% down on the figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 33,100 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.