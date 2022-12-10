Cold spell to continue into next week, possibility of snow

KMI warns of slippery conditions on the roads and under foot and stresses the dangers posed by carbon monoxide poising from heaters that are being used in poorly ventilated rooms. Despite the cold, it remains important to ensure that there is sufficient ventilation.

Saturday started off cold and misty. However, things have since gradually brightened up in coastal areas and in the south of the country. Maximum temperatures have reached no higher than between -2°C and 3°C. Temperatures will fall again during the evening and will reach a low as -7°C in some areas on Saturday night.

There is a possibility of some snow showers on Sunday.

The cold snap will continue for several days yet. On Sunday there will be a heavy frost with localised mist and (freezing) fog. Motorists are advised to park their car inside a garage if they can in order to avert any issues with getting their vehicle started on Monday morning.

There will be some sun on Monday. However, it will remain cold.

On Tuesday a front bringing with it snow and wintery showers will cross the country from the west. There is also a possibility of snow and/or wintery showers on Wednesday and Thursday.