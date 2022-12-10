Liquid compost causes delays on E313 motorway

Initially the spillage made it impossible for traffic on the E313 to join the northbound Antwerp Orbital Motorway. Although this particular issue has since been partially resolved there are still considerable delays for those travelling to Antwerp (and beyond) from the southeast.

