Offices of two Belgian MEP’s assistants sealed by police investigating corruption at the European Parliament

The investigation centres around allegations that the Qatari government paid MEPs and their staff in order to buy influence at the European Parliament. Previously the European Parliament’s Greek Vice-President Eva Kaili was also caught red-handed taking bribes and was arrested.

On Friday the Belgian police carried out raids at serveral locations in Brussels as part of a large-scale corruption investigation into Qatari economic and political interference in the European Parliament. Five people were arrested, and the offices of three MEPs were sealed. According to Le Soir and Knack, these are the offices of employees Eva Kaili and the Belgian MEPs Marie Arena and Marc Tarabella. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the prosecutor's office. During the searches, 600,000 euros in cash were also seized.