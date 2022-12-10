Private jets and the most polluting aircraft will pay more at Brussels Airport

The Federal Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green) explains that depending on the green credentials of a particular plane and other factors such as the distance it has flown or is going to fly “The levy will be between 25% cheaper to 40% more expensive".

Aircraft that land and depart must pay a fee to the Belgian air traffic control Skeyes. On Friday the Federal Cabinet approved a new management contract for Skeyes. This includes new rates that Skeyes will charge the airlines. In addition to the factors mentioned above the level of noise aircraft produce has already been taken into account when determining how much they should pay. Aircaft that make a lot of noise will pay more than quieter ones.

Also from now on emissions levels will also be taken into account. Aircraft flying short distances (up to 500 km) will also pay more and it will become more expensive to land or depart very early in the morning or very late at night.

Meanwhile, it will be cheaper to fly to Brussels with new, fuel-efficient aircraft. "For some it will be up to a quarter cheaper, for others up to 40% more expensive," says the Federal Transport Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green) told journalists.

“There are aircraft out there that are much more efficient, both in terms of emissions and noise. We will give airlines maximum encouragement to use such aircraft on their routes to Brussels. In this way we can limit the impact for local residents as much as possible", Mr Gilkinet added

The Federal Transport Minister says that for Brussels Airlines and TUI, two of the major players at Zaventem, the fees will become cheeper as "They already make a lot of efforts for the environment."

VRT NWS has contacted both airlines. They say that the impact of the new measures is still being calculated.