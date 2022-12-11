Video: 60 people detained in Brussel, 70 detained in Antwerp After Morocco’s historic World Cup victory

In Brussels one person also faces criminal charges related to the trouble that flared late on Saturday evening after most of the jubilant Moroccan fans had returned home.

The Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere told journalists that "Immediately after the match the Zuidlaan (part of the Brussels Inner Ring Road) was closed for traffic heading towards the Anderlechtspoort. The Poincarélaan was also closed from the Ninoofsepoort, as was the Hallepoort Tunnel heading towards the South Railway Station”.

"After the match there was above all a large gathering of people celebrating in the area around the Lemonnierlaan/South Station and in the Dansaert District in Central Brussel, Zwarte Vijvers and the municipal square in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and between the Paviljoen Square and the Berenkuil in Schaarbeek. We noted that a lot of pyrotechnic material (fireworks, roman candles,…) was used", the police spokeswoman said.