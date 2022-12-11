Car smashes into flat in Turnhout

Alternative accommodation is being sought for the residents of the damaged flat. The accident happened at around 8:30pm on Saturday evening at the corner of the Ieperstraat and the Spoorwegstraat. The car was heading away from the centre of Turnhout. Why the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the flat is still unclear.

Before crashing into the ground floor flat the driver of the car mounted the footpath, just missing a lamppost. The flat has been declared uninhabitable. The driver of the car escaped with only minor injuries.