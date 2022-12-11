Disruption expected at Brussels Airport this coming Friday
The company that runs Belgium’s largest airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant expects there to be disruption for passengers this coming Friday due to a national demonstration by the trade unions. With some staff that work at the airport expected to take part in Friday’s demonstration, Brussels Airport says that there is likely to be disruption, especially to baggage handling and passenger screening services.
A Brussels Airport spokeswoman told journalists that "In order to guarantee security and to avoid chaos we will be asking airlines to cancel some flights as a preventative measure”.
Which and how many flights will be cancelled still has to be decided. It is possible that capacity at the airport will be reduced to 30% of what it would have been on a normal Friday.
Action by the trade unions
The socialist, Christian and liberal private sector unions ABVV, ACV and ACLVB have organised a national demonstration that will take place in Brussels next Friday. The unions will be demonstrating to once again demand greater purchasing power, a price ceiling for energy and for the freedom to negotiate above inflation pay deals. At the end of November, the Federal Government tabled proposals that would allow profitable companies to pay out a so-called consumption cheque to their employees. In the case of very profitable companies the value of the cheque could be as much as 750 euro. However, the unions say that this is insufficient.
During the past few months, the unions have taken action several times to call for their demands to be met. On 9 November they staged a national strike and day of action.
No call to take strike action has been issued for Friday 16 December. However, many people are expected to stay off work in order to take part in the demonstration.
Disruption to air traffic
At Brussels Airport in Zaventem the impact is expected to be felt most at the passenger screening and baggage handling services. Both of these services are crucial to the efficient running of the airport. “Based on the information we have on the number of staff that plan to work, we have asked the airlines to reduce their capacity by 70%”, an airport spokeswoman said.
Talks will be held with the airlines during the coming days. Passengers will be contacted by their airlines if their flight has been cancelled or their departure/landing time has been changed.