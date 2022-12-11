Disruption expected at Brussels Airport this coming Friday

The socialist, Christian and liberal private sector unions ABVV, ACV and ACLVB have organised a national demonstration that will take place in Brussels next Friday. The unions will be demonstrating to once again demand greater purchasing power, a price ceiling for energy and for the freedom to negotiate above inflation pay deals. At the end of November, the Federal Government tabled proposals that would allow profitable companies to pay out a so-called consumption cheque to their employees. In the case of very profitable companies the value of the cheque could be as much as 750 euro. However, the unions say that this is insufficient.

During the past few months, the unions have taken action several times to call for their demands to be met. On 9 November they staged a national strike and day of action.

No call to take strike action has been issued for Friday 16 December. However, many people are expected to stay off work in order to take part in the demonstration.