Extra blankets at the ready as winter takes hold

Sunday started off (very) cloudy with some freezing mist, especially in the Ardennes. The cloud will clear for a time at some locations. Although it will remain mainly dry, there is a chance of some localised snow showers. Temperatures will reach no higher than -3°C in the highest part of the Ardennes and +2 to +3°C in Flanders.

Sunday evening and Sunday night will see cloud interspersed with some clear spell in some areas. Early on there is a chance of some snow. However, as the night progresses it will be dry throughout the country. Temperatures will fall to -9°C on the High Fens, -5 °C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg Provinces and -1 or -2°C at the coast.

Monday will start off with fog or mist. Once this has cleared it will become quiet sunny. Maximum temperatures will reach between -3°C and 0°C in the Ardennes and between +1°C and +2°C elsewhere. Winds will be southeasterly, slight to moderate. Monday night will be particularly cold with temperatures falling to -4°C in coastal areas and – 10°C in the Ardennes.

Tuesday will start off bright. However, cloud will increase from the south. Maximum temperatures will not exceed between -2°C in the Ardennes and +3°C at the coast. On Tuesday night a front bringing snow will sweep across France. It is possible that it will bring snow to southern Belgium too.

On Wednesday a depression over France and Germany will possibly bring snow to the southeast of the country. Elsewhere, coastal areas could also see some localised wintery showers. Elsewhere it will remain dry. Temperatures will reach -2°C in the Ardennes and +3°C at the coast.

Thursday will remain cold but sunny. There could be some wintery showers in coastal areas. It will remain cold with temperatures reaching no higher than -1°C in the Ardennes and +4°C at the coast.

Friday and Saturday are expected to see fog, freezing mist and low cloud. Temperatures will reach no higher than -1 °C in the Ardennes and +4°C at the coast.