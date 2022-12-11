Welcome Wolf/Landschap vzw threatens to file a lawsuit against the Flemish government

A wolf died on Sunday morning in a suspected collision on the main road that links the north and south of Limburg Province in Hechtel-Eksel. It is presumed to be one of the cubs from the Limburg wolf pack. The dead animal's carcass was cleared by the Institute for Nature and Forest Research (INBO).

An autopsy and DNA analysis will be used to determine how old the wolf was. Jan Loos of Welcome Wolf told VRT News that the animal “May be a cub from the Hechtel-Eksel pack. The cubs are now 7 to 8 months old and have the least experience crossing roads, so there is a good chance that it is indeed a cub."

It is not the first time that a wolf has been killed on Limburg’s north-south highway. Mr Loos has difficulty hiding his frustration and wants the government to intervene: "It is a known bottleneck. It is not just about that bottleneck here, other places have also been mapped. The crossing places for wolves are known to the authorities."

Mr Loos goes on to say there are cheap and simple solutions to prevent wolves from being run over, such as eco-grids on the side of the road that prevent the wolves from crossing. These can divert the animals to roads where there is less traffic and bridges where they can cross the road more safely. However, "No action has been taken to do this yet”.

Mr Loos is looking to the Highways and Traffic Agency and the Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) to take action. However, as yet nothing has been forthcoming.

He is now threatening legal action "If the Flemish authorities do not take measures quickly, there will be a lawsuit”