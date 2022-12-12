Hackers’ collective ‘Play’ was responsible for last week’s cyberattack on the City of Antwerp’s servers

The VRT News’ social media and internet expert Tim Verheyden says that “Play says that during the attack it took 500 gigabytes of data and is threatening to publish it if the City of Antwerp doesn’t pay a ransom”.

Last week the city authorities in Antwerp were the victim of a cyber-attack. This caused serious disruption to public services run by the City Council. It was difficult to make an appointment at the Town Hall and museums and libraries also suffered disruption as a result of the hacking.

On Sunday evening the hackers’ collective Play claimed responsibility for the hacking on its website that is to be found on the so-called “dark web”, a section of the internet used by those involved in illegal activities. VRT News journalist Tim Verheyden says that ‘Play’ is well-known is the world of hacking. “They have been responsible for large cyber-attacks in the US, Canada, Bulgaria, Switzerland and now they say that they were also responsible for the attack on the City of Antwerp”.