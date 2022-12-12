Lukas Dhont’s ‘Close’ is nominated for a Golden Globe for best non-English-language film

Close’ had its global première at this spring’s Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix. The audience at the Cannes Film Festival was so impressed with ‘Close’ that it gave the film a 12-minute standing ovation.

Since then ‘Close’ has won a string of prizes a various film festivals the world over.

There are high hopes that it will be nominated in the category Best Foreign Film at next year’s Oscars.

At the Golden Globes 'Close' will be competing against the ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina 1985’, ‘Decission to Leave’ and ‘RRR’ for the title of best non-English-language film.