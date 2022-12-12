Our weekly shopping 16.5% dearer than it was a year ago

The fact that food prices are still increasing so sharply is because there is always a delay in passing on rising costs on the part of retailer. "For example, the cost price of the milk as an ingredient has risen sharply, but the price of dairy products has often not yet increased to the same extent. It takes a while before the producers can pass on the price increase", Professor Breugelmans said.

This is largely due to the price agreements between the producers and the supermarkets, which always apply for a fixed period. "Manufacturers cannot just raise their prices. If they do so they often have to pay a fine to the retail chain."

However, 2022 was an atypical year in that respect, Proffesor Breugelmans said. "Normally, producers and retailers only sit around the table to negotiate prices once a year; usually in January or February. But this year there have been several rounds of negotiations."

“Not every round of price negotiations results in an agreement. If no agreement is reached a retail chain can decide to temporarily stop selling the product. That is why you sometimes see a that product is 'temporarily unavailable'. This is what we call this a delisting, when a supermarket removes the product from its range for a while.”

In addition to dairy products, products containing grain (due to the war in Ukraine) have also increased in price. Meanwhile, the price of olive oil has also shot up. The price of fruit and vegetables always fluctuates according to the season.

What is also striking is the 37% increase in the price of smoked salmon. This has been caused by rising fuel costs, more expensive feed for the fish and higher wages for those that work for the suppliers.

Rice and pasta too are up in price, as are eggs. However, Professor Bruegelmans says that these are products that had not increased in price for a long time. This coupled with rising fuel costs and wages has the price of seen rice and pasta increase by 50% in just 6 months. In the case of eggs outbreaks of bird flu have served to push up prices.