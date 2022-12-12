Police unions call on members not to issue traffic fines for a whole month

The call is backed by all four unions (VSOA, NSPV, ACV and ACOD) that represent the country’s police officers. The four unions have declared the period between 15 December and 15 January a “fine-free month”. During this time traffic fines will only be issued if the traffic offence committed constitutes dangerous driving. Carlos Medo of the independent police union NSPV told VRT News that it is up to individual police officers to assess each individual cases.

“We are asking them to, in situations where it is possible, rather than filing a crime report tell the motorist what they have done wrong”.

This means that traffic offices such as driving while using a mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt and riding a bicycle without lights could remain unpunnished. With regard to speeding too it will be up to individual police officers to decide whether or not to issue a fine. However, the unions won’t say whether or not mobile speed traps will be set up between 15 December and 15 January.

Vincent Houssin of the liberal union VSOA told VRT News that "We will see".