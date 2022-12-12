Terror trial: Salah Abdeslam and jury member ill, presiding judge to decide whether session will be suspended

Two people were absent through illness at the start of proceedings on Monday morning. They were Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the 2015 Paris terror attacks and a substitute member of the trial jury. The female jurer had become unwell on her way to court.

This leaves 12 jury members and 19 substitute jury members currently available. At the end of the trial a jury of 12 people will decided on whether those standing trial are guilty or not guilty.

At the start of proceedings on Monday morning the presiding judge Laurance Massart said that a virus is doing the rounds among magistrates and court officials. “We’re all ill. This afternoon I will see how things are among the troops and if we need to suspend the session so that we don’t lose everyone”.