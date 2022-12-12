The “coldest week of year”, temperatures set to fall to -10°C on Monday night

The Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency dispatched gritter lorries to treat roads in all 5 Flemish Provinces. The Agency’s Katrien Kiekens told VRT News that “We have gritted both main roads that are maintained by the region and motorways. No precipitation is expected so the chance that things will become slippery is limited. We will remain on the alert and will treat the roads again if necessary”.

Rail service have not (yet) been impacted by the freezing temperatures. The Belgian rail company NMBS told VRT News that “In order to prevent any issues from occurring we've kept the locomotives that were due to enter service first thing in the morning connected to the high-tension power supply all night. Inside the carriages temperatures are being kept at a minimum level and we are being extra vigilant”.