Antwerp less strict on homeless people looking for a bed

Every day members of the Antwerp social services team head out onto the streets to look for people who are obliged to sleep out on the streets at night. “We do a round every morning and evening. We’ve got food and drink with us. We listen to people’s stories and tell them where they can head. We make an extra effort when it freezes. The stations, parks and enclosed car parks are popular among rough sleepers. People who notice homeless people sleeping rough can always let us know” says Huygen.

“Usually there is a rather slow start to the provision of services helping the homeless. Today most places have already been taken. It’s possible more people are out on the streets this year and need help because they can’t spend the night with friends or family. It’s also possible the homeless are finding their way to us more easily”.

Antwerp boasts some 300 places for homeless people.

“We hope this will be enough despite the rise in demand. Sometimes demand exceeds this number. Usually you are supposed to provide evidence you’re from Antwerp or have a link to the city”.

The office of Tom Meeuws, the alderman charged with combatting poverty, says 89% of places are currently taken. The city believes it will be able to provide a place for all of Antwerp’s homeless this winter.