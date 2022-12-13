COVID-19 update: cases and hospitalisations both up

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 98.9 – up 28% on the week.

64 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 7% on the week.

The number of PCR tests carried out each day totals 8,500. 17.2% of tests come back positive – an increase of 0.6%.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.18. A hundred people pass the virus on to 118 others and the pandemic is widening.

33,133 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

9,166,079 people have had two jabs and are fully vaccinated. 7,239,042 people received the first booster. 3,833,476 people have had the second or fall booster.