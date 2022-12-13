Asylum crisis: local residents step in where government is failing

Local residents and activists can no longer take the scenes unfolding before their eyes and are stepping in to provide the aid they can. They provided braziers and hot soup. They clearly feel that the government that is legally bound to provide board and lodging to asylum seekers is failing in its duty.

One lady from Molenbeek says given the prospect of freezing conditions she plans to make a pot of soup every day but hopes there will be more than just that!

“The problem is the procedures take so long and there is such a delay. I just think the state should put its own house in order and organise things properly” explains Katrijn Dehantschutter of the organisation Chien Vert Solidaire Buren.

Media personality Annabelle Van Nieuwenhuysen adds: “It’s a strange logic to say if you help people, you will attract many more. It’s an excuse to do nothing and I don’t agree with that. Every person deserves the protection that is his or her right”.

A person of foreign heritage, who sees what is happening, says he hopes Belgians will help, especially during the three winter months.

VRT expert Steven Decraene explains that the Brussels Region that is responsible for providing care for the homeless has asked the City of Brussels to offer extra emergency aid. Some 50 additional places should now be available at the King Boudewijn Stadium.

Even people who have been recognised as an asylum seeker are struggling. “Many extra places were needed to accommodate refugees from Ukraine. Special emergency villages have been built in Mechelen and Antwerp. A new one is planned for Oostakker (East Flanders), while 50 Ukrainian refugees will soon receive accommodation in Jabbeke (West Flanders). Providing accommodation for everybody is proving to be a major challenge for the Belgian government” says VRT expert Steven Decraene.