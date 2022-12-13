Ten European parliament offices searched

For some time now detectives have had suspicions that a Gulf state has been trying to influence the parliament’s decision-making in economic and political affairs. It’s feared large sums of cash and valuable presents have been offered to high-flyers at the parliament.

Media outlets Knack and Le Soir speak of Qatar, an identification that reliable sources have confirmed to VRT.

The investigation by federal prosecutors kicked off in June. Last Friday special units raided 16 premises. Ten offices at the parliament were sealed. Six people have been arrested. Two were freed after questioning.

The EP’s socialist group has expelled three members including Belgium’s Tarabella. Flemish socialist MEP Kathleen Van Brempt told VRT: “I’m not putting my reputation on the line for anybody. The judicial system must do its work. Tarabella must speak for himself. That’s only right in a democracy”.

An NGO linked to an assistant working for Francophone socialist MEP Marie Arena is being investigated. Ms Arena has for the time being stepped aside from her post as president of the EP’s human rights commission.