Big freeze: how can I save bike or car battery life?

Owners of e-bikes are advised to make sure their bike isn’t left out in freezing temperatures when it is not being used. The average e-bike battery can take lows of -20°C but under freezing conditions the battery will lose power at a quicker pace.

Wies Callens of the Cyclists Associations recommends that you remove your battery from your bike if possible and take it indoors with you. Store the battery indoors and this will restore the former range of your vehicle: “Read the manual too. It will explain the best way to store your battery and at which temperature to retain the largest range”.

Battery socks for bike batteries are also available in stores. This too is a good way of insulating your battery against bitter temperatures.

What about cars? Joost Kaesemans of automobile association Touring says electric cars won’t stop working just like that. Electric cars possess starter batteries just like petrol and diesel cars but problems should only materialise after 5 or more years. At present most e-cars are not that old.

Joost suggests the range of an e-car could be cut by up to 30% due to freezing temperatures.

Mark Pecquer, a lecturer in car technology at Thomas More, says “A modern electric car will have a range of 500km. Deduct 80km and you still possess a lot of range”.

“A car with a range of only 200km could see this reduced to only 160km”.

Both Joost and Mark suggest you can increase your range by heating the car before you leave, while the vehicle is still attached to the electricity grid. “This is safe and provides comfort. Your windows will defrost and you won’t need to use any more electricity to heat the car interior once you are off the grid” say our experts.

Many e-cars have heated steering wheels and heated seats. Not activating these features can also save battery life.

People who can, should also park indoors or in a sheltered car park.