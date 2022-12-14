Covert Belgian intelligence operation triggered European parliament probe

Eva Kaili, the European parliament’s vice president, who has been stripped of her office, will appear in court on 22 December.

Belgian federal prosecutors have been on the case for several months now. The suspicion is that a Gulf state, reportedly identified as Qatar, tried to influence political and economic decisions of the European parliament by offering large sums of money and presents.

The Belgian judicial investigation started following an intelligence investigation conducted by the Belgian secret service. The service has the job of collecting information about activities that could pose a threat to state security. Its investigation into interference by a foreign power started in 2021. Media outlets Le Soir and Knack report that on this case Belgian intelligence is co-operating with its counterparts in five other countries.

Secret service officers earlier conducted a secret search of the home of the former Italian Euro MP Pier Antonio Panzeri, where they reportedly encountered 700,000 euros in cash. According to Knack this provided sufficient evidence for suspicions that crimes had been committed and the secret intelligence was then passed on to prosecutors.

Six people were detained during raids on 16 premises in Brussels and Kraainem (Flemish Brabant) last Friday.

600, 000 euros in cash were recovered from Panzeri’s home. Eva Kaili’s father, who was staying at a hotel in Brussels, was stopped with a suitcase reportedly containing 600,000 euros. Eva Kaili’s home was also searched. Here 150,000 euros is said to have been found. In all police seized 1.5 million euros.