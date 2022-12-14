Premier accused of lying: “I’m not taking this” says De Croo

Last month Eva De Bleeker (Flemish liberal) was forced to resign as budget secretary after she provided parliament with erroneous figures that suggested the budget deficit was larger than the premier had first said.

In the figures to parliament Ms De Bleeker had included the full cost of the VAT reduction on energy.

On Tuesday lawmakers raised questions about WhatsApp messages that passed between the premier’s office and that of the budget secretary. The messages are being used to prove that the premier approved Ms De Bleeker’s budget beforehand, while he has always denied this.

Opposition Flemish nationalists and the Flemish far right are demanding the premier respond in parliament. This he will do on Wednesday.

Speaking to VRT news on Tuesday night Mr De Croo said accusing somebody of lying in politics “wasn’t peanuts”. He accused the opposition of trying to make a fuss about something on the basis of something else entirely and of taking matters out of context.

Mr De Croo says the WhatsApp messages dealt with social security changes and not the VAT cut on energy.