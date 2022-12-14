Spectre of cocaine looms large in the Marollen

Last March Yassine C was tortured to death in the Marollen. He was attacked with an iron that was used on his genitals and he died as a result. Earlier speculation about a settling of accounts after a shipment of cocaine went missing has been discounted. However, the case is drug-linked and the victim was an addict. Five people were arrested but it’s unclear how many are still in custody as prosecutors are unwilling to comment as long as the investigation continues.

A drug related shooting occurred at the end of 2021 and last October two cars were set ablaze outside the police station, while in November two individuals armed with a Kalashnikov and an M16 automatic rifle fired at a third person. The attack was recorded on CCTV. The images subsequently went viral. This case too is drug-related.

Chief inspector Kris Verborgh, who is attached to the local police department, took the unusual step of commenting on the general situation: “This has always been a rowdy neighbourhood, but the serious violence that we are witnessing is unprecedented. It’s violence linked to cocaine and crack” the officer told media outlet Bruzz.

Crack is a derivative of cocaine that can be smoked and is highly addictive.

“The problems increased around four months ago when drug dealers established two fixed sales points for cocaine in the neighbourhood”.

The sales points are in the vicinity of the Vossenplein and are manned by dealers working in shifts.

“Similar sales points for cannabis have existed for a while, but never resulted in major disturbance”.

Cocaine is now being sold in small packs of 0.15 or 0.20 grams instead of the usual 0.8- or 0.9-gram packs. They cost 15 euros instead of 50.

Cocaine is snorted or turned into crack using ammonia.

“Some homeless people visit a sales point several times a day after they have begged 15 euros. They then use local porches causing a lot of hassle” explains Verborgh.

Thomas Carlon, who runs the pub Chaff on the Vossenplein, identifies the crack users as “mostly white Belgo Belges”, while in other areas like Anderlecht and Molenbeek more users have a migration heritage.

Thomas isn’t too bothered by the recent changes to the local drug scene: “Drug use has always been common here. It used to be heroin, but now it’s crack. It doesn’t make much difference”.