Confession in European Parliament corruption probe

Giorgi is said to have admitted membership of an organisation that tried to interfere in the political process on behalf of Morocco and Qatar. Yesterday a court in Brussels confirmed his arrest.

According to daily Le Soir Giorgi admitted managing the cash flows used to buy influence. He is said to believe that two Euro MPs, Italy’s Andrea Cozzolino and Belgium’s Marc Tarabella, received cash. Tarabella’s home was searched on Saturday evening in the presence of parliament president Metsola.

Morocco’s secret service, the DGED, is suspected of possible corruption. Documents seen by media outlets Le Soir and La Repubblica show both lawmaker Cozzolino and Francesco Giorgi, a parliamentary adviser, were in contact with the Moroccan intelligence service and Abderrahim Atmoun, the Moroccan ambassador to Poland.