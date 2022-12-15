East Flemings urged to look for meteorite (VIDEO)

A fireball was seen in western skies shortly ahead of 6PM. “The meteorite could be seen through the cloud” says Philippe Mollet of the Mira observatory.

Meteorites enter earth’s atmosphere daily, but many immediately burn up. Experts suggest Tuesday’s projective was big enough for a number of pieces to have survived entry. Analysis of the pictures reveals the meteorite must have weighed a half a kilo.

Pictures from several cameras have allowed scientists to establish the meteorite’s trajectory with some accuracy. People in the Lovendegem-Zomergem area are being encouraged to go out and search. If found this will only be the sixth meteorite found in Belgium.