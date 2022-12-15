That was the coldest night of the year (so far)

There was a -9°C in Diepenbeek (Limburg) and a -8°C recorded in Wavre (Walloon Brabant). This morning temperatures are set to rise above zero to 2°C or 3°C in the interior and 5°C on the Flemish coast.

There’s a little high-altitude cloud, but the day will be mainly sunny with clear conditions. It is mainly dry tough scattered showers are forecast for the coast. There is little wind inland, though a stronger breeze on the coast.

Air quality is poor with loads of particulate matter.

Cloud will move in tonight with freezing fog in places. Showers and sleet are not ruled out in western parts. This could lead to freezing and treacherous conditions on the roads. Lows tonight between 1°C and -12°C.

Friday will be dry with freezing fog and low cloud in eastern parts. Sunnier conditions move in later on , though the east remains grey. Showers may occur on the coast with highs ranging from -3°C on the High Fens to 4°C on the coast; 3°C in a sunny Belgian Lorraine.