US embassy to move to the suburbs

The new embassy buildings will go up on a plot of land covering 4 hectares in the vicinity of the Merode and Thieffry metro stations. Embassy sources say the new site is required following the expansion of bilateral ad multilateral diplomatic ties now that the two diplomatic missions are working closer than ever with Belgian and European partners in many fields.

The US diplomatic mission to NATO remains at NATO HQ in the suburb of Evere.

The US embassy, a building dating from the Fifties, currently stands on the inner Brussels orbital, a stone’s throw away from Belgium’s political nerve centre and the royal palace. The US ambassador’s residence is located in premises dating from 1780. It’s been the US ambassador’s residence since the Great War.

Security at the embassy was increased following the 9/11 attacks on America.

Like embassies across the globe the new US embassy will have to meet the strictest security demands.