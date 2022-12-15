World cup triggers fresh clashes in Brussels and Antwerp (VIDEO)

Problems started in the vicinity of Lemonnier in central Brussels shortly after 10PM. Hotheads sought a confrontation with the police. Members of the Moroccan community attempted to prevent trouble by creating a human chain, but this didn’t seem to help much.

Troublemakers fired fireworks at the police that immediately responded. Teargas and watercannon were deployed.

213 rioters were kettled near the South Station. “Arrests took place as a result of a disturbance, inflicting intentional damage to two police vehicles and possession of cobra firework. Possession of cobra firework by members of the public is banned in Belgium” says police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere.

There were disturbances in Molenbeek too while troublemakers played a game of cat and mouse with the police at the North Station.