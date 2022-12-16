Accused in terrorism trial issue justice and interior ministers with writ

Since the start of the trial last week those standing trial have repeatedly complained about their treatment while they are being taken to court. They also allege ill-treatment at the hands of the police. Their lawyers have protest against the regular strip-searches the accused have to undergo and the fact that they are blindfolded while they are being transported to court.

As the presiding judge has no powers to decided what happens to the accused outside the courtroom their lawyers have decided to issue a summary hearing writ. They are demanded that the strip-searches and blindfolding cease if a valid reason cannot be given for them having to be carried out. They are demanding a penalty payment of 5,000 euro for each time the authorities fail to comply.

The summary judgement hearing is due to take place next Monday (19 December) and the lawyers are demanding that their clients can attend. It is not yet clear in which courtroom he hearing will take place.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Luc Hennart told journalists that the terrorism trial will go ahead as planned on Monday. As the accused are under arrest, they are obliged to go to court to attend their trial or to remain in their cells if the police judge it not to be possible to take them there. The defence solicitors will have to organise themselves to ensure that there is representation t both the trial and the summary hearing.

Mr Hennart added that "On Monday the summary hearing judge will decide if the case is ready to be heard. It is possible that the lawyer representing the Belgian state will ask for the case to be heard at a later date. If the accused wish to be present the court can arrange for the case to be heard on a day when the Court of Assizes is sitting”.