Accused in terrorism trial issue justice and interior ministers with writ
The those accused of involvement in the terrorist attacks on the Brussels metro and at Zaventem Airport on 22 March 2016 have issued the Belgian justice and interior ministers with a writ. The case will be heard at summary judgement hearing that will get under way on Monday. By issuing the Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) and the Federal Interior Minister Annlies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) with a writ they hope that the conditions under which they are transported the couple of kilometres from their cells at Haren Prison (Brussels) to the special high security courtroom at the site of the former NATO HQ (also in Brussels) will be changed.
Since the start of the trial last week those standing trial have repeatedly complained about their treatment while they are being taken to court. They also allege ill-treatment at the hands of the police. Their lawyers have protest against the regular strip-searches the accused have to undergo and the fact that they are blindfolded while they are being transported to court.
As the presiding judge has no powers to decided what happens to the accused outside the courtroom their lawyers have decided to issue a summary hearing writ. They are demanded that the strip-searches and blindfolding cease if a valid reason cannot be given for them having to be carried out. They are demanding a penalty payment of 5,000 euro for each time the authorities fail to comply.
The summary judgement hearing is due to take place next Monday (19 December) and the lawyers are demanding that their clients can attend. It is not yet clear in which courtroom he hearing will take place.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Luc Hennart told journalists that the terrorism trial will go ahead as planned on Monday. As the accused are under arrest, they are obliged to go to court to attend their trial or to remain in their cells if the police judge it not to be possible to take them there. The defence solicitors will have to organise themselves to ensure that there is representation t both the trial and the summary hearing.
Mr Hennart added that "On Monday the summary hearing judge will decide if the case is ready to be heard. It is possible that the lawyer representing the Belgian state will ask for the case to be heard at a later date. If the accused wish to be present the court can arrange for the case to be heard on a day when the Court of Assizes is sitting”.