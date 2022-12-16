Video: As many as 20,000 trades unionist protest for more purchasing power

Slogans such as "Freeze prices, not people” and "Tax capital" were chanted by the thousands of demonstrators most of whom were sporting the colours of their respective unions. The demonstration got under way at 10am. The marchers set off from the square in front of Brussels’ North Railway Station and made their way through Brussels City Centre. The police say that there were 16,500 demonstrators at the march. The socialist trade union ABVV say that the marchers numbered more than 20,000.

This is a far cry from the 70,000 people that took part in the trade unions' last big march through Brussels in June.

Mathieu Verjans of the Christian trade union ACV told VRT News that the union’s campaign for purchasing power is a “marathon”. "We know that you can’t run every kilometre as hard. We are doing things in doses, but we’re not going to stop until there are sufficient signs that people in work will be able to pay their bills at the end of the month”.