Cancelled flights and fewer bus, tram and metro services due to National Day of Action

The unions have organised today’s day of action in protest at what they see as an erosion of working people’s purchasing power due to high inflation and soaring energy costs.

Rail passengers will notice little if anything in the way of disruption or cancellations. The state-owned rail company NMBS says that no trains have been cancelled.

It could be busy on services into Brussels though as protesters take the train to go to the demonstration. 8 extra services are being provided, mainly from stations in Wallonia to Brussels.