Coronavirus figures continue to rise

During the week from 9 to 15 December an average of 109 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that includes only those admitted to hospital due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 is up 32% on the previous week.

There are currently 1,586 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for the virus, also those that were initially admitted for treatment for other ailments. Of those hospitalised 70, COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is up 32% on a week ago.

During the past week an average of 7.3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 89% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 33,155 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.