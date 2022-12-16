Coronavirus figures continue to rise
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further increases in the number of recorded new infections, hospitalisations and deaths from the virus.
During the week from 9 to 15 December an average of 1,419 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day. This is 21% up on the previous week. During the same period an average of 8,700 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out each day. Of those tested 17.4% tested positive for the virus. This is 0.7% up on the positivity rate for the previous week.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.22. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 122 others.
Hosptalisations and deaths
During the week from 9 to 15 December an average of 109 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that includes only those admitted to hospital due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 is up 32% on the previous week.
There are currently 1,586 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for the virus, also those that were initially admitted for treatment for other ailments. Of those hospitalised 70, COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is up 32% on a week ago.
During the past week an average of 7.3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 89% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 33,155 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.