Free public transport and lower speed limit as particulate matter concentrations peak in Brussels

On Thursday the so-called “Information threshold” for particulate matter was exceeded in the whole of Belgium. This means that in each of the country’s three regions, concentrations in excess of 35 microgram per M² were measured. In Flanders this was 40 micrograms per M² at 10am. In Brussels it was 39 micrograms per M² and in Wallonia 42 microgram per M².

The authorities in Brussels have decided to act and have brought into operation the so-called “information and intervention phase” of their particulate matter action plan.

· The maximum speed limit in the Brussels-Capital Region will be 50 km/h on roads where it is currently 70 or 90 km/h.

· Police will set up additional speed traps.

· The use of wood burners will be banned except where they are the only source of heat.

· The bus, tram and metro services provided by the Brussels public transport company MIVB will be free-of-charge from tomorrow (Saturday).

· One day tickets for the bicycle share service Villo! will be free-of charge too. .

The measures will remain in force until particulate matter levels have fallen under 35 microgram per M² again.

In Flanders and Wallonia no measures are being taken for the time being. However, the Flemish Environment Agency is calling on Flemings not to use wood burners.