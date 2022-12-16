Weather Centre warns of slippery conditions on roads, cycle paths and pavements

The was some snowfall in central areas of the country early on Friday morning. There was just enough to give a dusting of snow and to ensure slippery conditions for those hoping to make their way to work or school. Today temperatures will reach no higher than 1°C and tonight there will be yet another sharp frost.

Gritters have been out in force across the region. Katrien Kiekens of the Highways and Traffic Agency told VRT News that “During the past 24 hours gritters have treated more than 16,000 kilometres of roads and cycle paths. We will be revisiting places where it has snowed”.

The Highways and Traffic Agency calls on the public to be alert. "It will remain slippery for some time yet. If you notice that there are issues near to you or that roads haven’t been gritted, you can report it via the KMI’s app. The information is then passed on to us”, Ms Kiekens said.