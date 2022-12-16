Weather Centre warns of slippery conditions on roads, cycle paths and pavements
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for slippery conditions on the region’s roads. The warning will remain in force until Friday afternoon. There have been several weather-related accidents caused by freezing rain in East and West Flanders.
It was a slippery rush hour to say the least on Friday morning, particularly in East and West Flanders. On Thursday evening there were already several accidents caused by icy roads in West Flanders and for a time KMI issued a Code Orange weather warning for slippery conditions in East and West Flanders. This has since been scaled down to Code Yellow across the country. The Code Yellow warning will remain in force until Friday afternoon.
On Thursday night there was rainfall in western and northwestern areas of the country. This froze as hit made contact with ground leading to dangerously slippery conditions on roads, pavements and footpaths.
16,000 kilometres of road gritted
The was some snowfall in central areas of the country early on Friday morning. There was just enough to give a dusting of snow and to ensure slippery conditions for those hoping to make their way to work or school. Today temperatures will reach no higher than 1°C and tonight there will be yet another sharp frost.
Gritters have been out in force across the region. Katrien Kiekens of the Highways and Traffic Agency told VRT News that “During the past 24 hours gritters have treated more than 16,000 kilometres of roads and cycle paths. We will be revisiting places where it has snowed”.
The Highways and Traffic Agency calls on the public to be alert. "It will remain slippery for some time yet. If you notice that there are issues near to you or that roads haven’t been gritted, you can report it via the KMI’s app. The information is then passed on to us”, Ms Kiekens said.