Ban on advertising for most forms of gambling from July 2023

A draft Royal Decree that was drawn up by Mr Van Quickenborne had already been given the all-clear by the Council of State and the European Commission. On Friday it was approved by the Federal Cabinet.

Most of the restrictions on the advertising of gambling products will come into effect on 1 July 2023. From then advertising for gambling will be banned on television, radio and in cinemas. Video advertising for gambling on websites, social media and other digital platforms will also be banned as will advertisements in magazines or newspapers.

Posters advertising gambling products will also be banned in public places (bus shelters, advertising hoarding, etc.) as will personalised advertising sent by e-mail, letter, messaging services, text message or through social media. Flyers advertising gambling will also be banned.

On top of this strict rules will be in place for the advertising for gambling products that is still allowed. The idea behind the measures is that people that want to gamble will still be able to do, but they will actively have to look for information about, for example the address of their local betting shop.