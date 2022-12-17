Car wrecks living room of a house in Oud-Turnhout

At around 5:30 on Saturday morning a car crashed into the front of a house on the Lage Darisdonk in Oud-Turnhout. The vehicle came from the Neerstraat and drove straight on into the front of the house. It smashed through the front wall and ended up in the living room.

Although there was a great deal of damage no one was injured in the accident. The 81-year-old man that lives in the house wasn’t at home and the driver of the car was uninjured. The cause of the accident is as yet unknown.

The section of wall underneath the front window of the house has been detroyed. However, no supporting walls have been damaged, so the house is still structurally sound. The Fire Service has boarded up the front of the house.