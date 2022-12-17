Hackers gang removes "Antwerp" from its website

The City of Antwerp fell victim to a major cyber-attack a week and a half ago, as a result of which many of the city’s public services are now at a standstill. Making an appointment at the City Hall does not always go smoothly, and museums, education and libraries are also affected by the hacking.

Not long after the City of Antwerp’s websites were hacked the Play hacker collective claimed responsibilty for the hacking on its website on the so-called “dark web”. The collective gave the City authorities until Monday 19 December to pay a ransom demand.

If not, the gang threatens to dump all personal data on the internet, amounting to more than 500 gigabytes of data about the city and its inhabitants.