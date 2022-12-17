Highest ever concentrations of coronavirus found in Flemish sewage water

Since December 2020, the Rega Institute in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) has regularly tested sewage water in the area for coronavirus. The samples from the last measurement come from the city of Leuven but also from the nearby municipalities of Bertem, Herent and Linden. The latest tests show tha contrary to what we may have hoped and believed coronavirus is still very much among us.

The tests carried out by the Rega Institute last week found the highest concentration of coronavirus since it stated to analyse sewage water for traces of the virus 2 years ago.

The Rega Institute’s Elke Wollants told VRT News that the results are surprising. "Of course everyone still knows of someone that has coronavirus here and there, but the virus is still more widespread than we thought."

Ms Wollants says that this could be because very few measures to curb the spread of the virus are still in place. “We are hardly doing anything to contain the virus. There is also hardly any testing, so people are infected without even knowing it themselves. In other words, the virus is able to run wild."

"But there is no need to panic. These results are compiled mainly for information purposes and for people with a weaker immune system this is of course something that is important to know. But for most of us this is not an issue."

Ms Wollants added that "Sewage water is ideal for showing us what is going on within the population at large. This is not only the case with regard to coronavirus, but also other respiratory viruses”.

The researchers also screened the sewage water for RSV (a virus that initially affects the upper respiratory tract) and Influenza (flu). "We found the highest concentrations of RSV so far this year. Influenza has not yet traced in Leuven, but I hear that in other cities that it is on the rise."