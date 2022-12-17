Temperatures set to rise considerably from Monday

The current spell of cold, winter weather is set to come to an end. From Monday temperatures are set to rise to well above freezing, reaching as high as 11°C in some areas of the country. However, Saturday and Sunday will remain bitterly cold. In many places Saturday started of foggy with freezing mist and low cloud.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) says that temperatures reached no higher than -4°C on the High Fens in the East of Liège Province and -1°C in central areas. Temperatures at the coast got no higher than freezing.There could be some low cloud early on Saturday evening.

However, this will clear and the rest of the evening and night will see clear skies. Temperatures will fall to between -5°C and -10°C. It could be colder still in some of the valleys of the Ardennes.

Sunday will start off frosty. Cloud will gradually increase and a front binging with it rain will gradually reach Belgium. The Royal Meteorological Institute says that it is possible that some of the showers will be wintery. Temperatures will rise and by the end of the day on Sunday they should have reached between 1°C and 3°C.