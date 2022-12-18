Coldest night of the year so far as temperatures fell to -6.8°C at the Ukkel Weather Centre

As the week has worn on it has been getting colder and colder. On Saturday night temperatures fell lower that they have done all year. The -6.8°C recorded at Ukkel was the lowest temperature recorded this year.

Not only in Ukkel, but also a numerous other locations across the country was Saturday night the coldest night so far this year.

The VRT’s weatherman Frank Debossere told VRT News that "In Diepenbeek, in Limburg Province, for example it was -11°C. The freezing temperature mean that once again we’re being asked to be carefull as there will not doubt be patches of ice and black ice.

Where in Flanders was it the couldest?

· West Flanders: Beitem, -7.1°C

· East Flanders: Melle -8.6°C

· Antwerp Province: Sint-Katelijne-Waver -8.9°C

· Flemish Brabant: Zaventem -7.2°C

· Limburg Province: Diepenbeek -11°C

Frank Debossere says that the temperatures will gradually start to rise and it will start raining in the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise and by Monday afternoon will should they reached around +10°C.