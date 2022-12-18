Feelings of pride and disappointment among Belgian-Moroccan football fans

The Atlas Lions became the first ever national team from the African continent to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

After the match things remained relative calm in both Antwerp and Brussels and there was no repeat of the violence and vandalism that followed some of Morocco’s previous World Cup games. Police in both Antwerp and Brussels had made preparations to deal with any trouble that might arise. However, there was relative calm. Around Brussel South Railway Station and on the Turnhoutsebaan in the Antwerp district of Borgerhout there was some tension and fireworks were let off just after the match.

Nevertheless, less than an hour after the final whistle, the Lemonnierlaan in Central Brussels and a section of the Brussels Inner Ring Road that had been closed as a precautionary measure had reopened.

VRT News’ reporter Stef Meerbergen said that “The Moroccans here are in two minds. On the one hand there is great pride at what Morocco has achieved at the World Cup, but on the other hand there is clear disappointment. With this evening's match their World Cup is completely over”.