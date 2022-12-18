Man dies in Antwerp flat fire

The fire started at around 8:30pm on Saturday in a flat on the Jozef Kenneslei in Wilrijk. Fire fighters were at the scene quickly. The man that died had reported that his flat was full of smoke when he returned home, the Antwerp Local Police Service spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News.

Mr Bruyns added that “He and several other people tried to let the smoke out. The man went further upstairs, but there the smoke became too dense. The man became overcome by the smoke. The Fire Service was able to get him out of the building. However, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The 67-year-old resident died”.

Two other people that went inside the building suffered minor smoke inhalation. They were taken to hospital for a check-up.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. A fire expert has been appointed to find the precise cause. Scientists from the Judicial Authorities’ lab will also visit the burned-out flat.