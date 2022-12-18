Pensioner’s family hoping to trace rail worker that resuscitated her at Ghent Saint Peter’s Station
The family of a 75-year-old woman is trying to find for a rail worker who resuscitated her after she collapsed on the platform of Saint Peter’s Station in Ghent (East Flanders). Doctors say that the rail worker’s actions saved the pensioner’s life. The woman’s grandson Pieter Dewachtere told VRT News that "We would like to personally thank the person who saved our grandmother".
When the 75-year-old woman was waiting for her train from Ghent to Aalst (East Flanders) she was told just before departure that her train would leave from a different platform that was at the other side of the station. When she arrived at the other platform she collapsed.
Her grandson Pieter Dewachtere told VRT News that "Someone immediately resuscitated her, we don't know who that person is, only that he is an employee of the rail company NMBS. According to the doctor, his quick reaction saved her life".
The woman was taken to hospital with hypothermia and was kept in an induced coma for several hours.
"Her heart is still being monitored, but fortunately she has now regained consciousness. We are all very happy that she has lived to tell the tale. But without the assistance she received from the NMBS employee it could have been a very different story. She has a heart operation ahead of her, but she is made of stern stuff”, Mr Dewachtere said.
Social media
Pieter Dewachtere and his family now hope to find the person who saved his grandmother's life via social media. "So, we know that it is an employee of NMBS, and we certainly hope to find that person so that we can thank him with a gift."
Pieter's grandmother does not know that her family has started the search. "She only woke up after about 7pm yesterday evening and we haven't been able to talk about it yet. We will tell her that we are looking for the person that helped her sometime during the next few days."