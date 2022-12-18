Pensioner’s family hoping to trace rail worker that resuscitated her at Ghent Saint Peter’s Station

When the 75-year-old woman was waiting for her train from Ghent to Aalst (East Flanders) she was told just before departure that her train would leave from a different platform that was at the other side of the station. When she arrived at the other platform she collapsed.

Her grandson Pieter Dewachtere told VRT News that "Someone immediately resuscitated her, we don't know who that person is, only that he is an employee of the rail company NMBS. According to the doctor, his quick reaction saved her life".

The woman was taken to hospital with hypothermia and was kept in an induced coma for several hours.

"Her heart is still being monitored, but fortunately she has now regained consciousness. We are all very happy that she has lived to tell the tale. But without the assistance she received from the NMBS employee it could have been a very different story. She has a heart operation ahead of her, but she is made of stern stuff”, Mr Dewachtere said.