“The Warmest Week” gets under way in Hasselt

Each evening this week there will also be a ‘Warmste Week’ television broadcast presented by Siska Schoeters. The programme will be broadcast on the VRT’s television channel Eén and on our online platform VRT MAX.

A total of 270 worthy projects that focus on helping the underprivileged in our society are being supported by this year’s fundraiser. The broadcasts will come from “Het Warmste Huis” (the warmest house) that this year has been set up in Hasselt’s City Park (photo above).

A large number of people are expected to go to the park to see the presenters and the many visitors to the house in action. Those that wish to go to the park are advised to take public transport. Also in Hasselt, a warmest week digital Christmas tree (photo below) has been set up on the city’s central market square.

The four presenters began their broadcast just after 7am on Monday. During the coming week they will broadcast 24 hours a day. 12-year-old Silke had the honour of choosing the first song to be played on the programme. During the coming 5 days listeners will be able to request a song in exchange for a donation to one of the 270 good causes that are being supported by this year’s fund-raiser.