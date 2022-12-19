Man accused of police officer’s murder to remain in custody

On the evening of 10 November Yassine M. attacked two officers from the Brussels North Local Local Police Service. He stabbed one officer in the neck and stabbed his colleague in the arm. Both victims were taken to hospital. The 29-year-old police officer Thomas Monjoie did not survive the serious neck injury that he had sustained. His colleague, Jason P., was treated for his injuries and was discharged from the hospital a few days later.

Other police officers that went to the scene were able to neutralise Yassine M. The knifeman was shot in the arm and leg. Seriously injured, he too was taken to hospital. His condition is now stable.

Earlier on 10 November Yassine M had gone to a police station in Evere (Brussels) where he said that he intended to carry out an attack against the police and that he was seeking psychological help. The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office then ordered that he be taken to the psychiatric unit of the Saint-Luc Hospital in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe (Brussels) for admission. He was escorted to the hospital by the police and left there. Yassine M. then left the hospital before being seen by a doctor.

A few hours later he attacked the two police officers in Schaarbeek.